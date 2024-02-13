Farmers encouraged to attend first aid course in Cumbria mart

A first aid course will soon commence to show farmers how to deal with typical life-threatening incidents and accidents which may occur on-farm.

Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart, near Carlisle, will host the course to demonstrate how to apply the right first aid treatment in the event of common serious accidents.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) ranks agriculture as one of the most dangerous industries, with an average of 26 fatal injuries each year making it 21 times more dangerous than the average.

The three-hour H&H Farmer’s First Aid Course, taking place within the familiar environment of the mart at Kirkby Stephen, will address real farming situations.

It will involve a range of machinery, vehicles, and livestock and will be delivered by Harrison & Hetherington's (H&H) farm safety experts.

Brenda Armer, office manager at the mart, said they had specifically tailored this course to encourage as many farmers as possible to attend.

The three-hour H&H Farmer’s First Aid Course will commence on 21 March

“It is absolutely vital that farmers, and those working on the farm, have a good level of knowledge in terms of health and safety and first aid, as this helps to save lives.

"This training will demonstrate how to minimise risk on your farm, to help protect people from life changing accidents, so I do hope that local farmers and those working in the sector will attend."

She added: “It is timed to take place before the main cultivation and cropping seasons, and we are holding it on-site here at the mart, an environment we know people will be comfortable with.

"In the event of a serious accident on your land or farm involving one of your family members or employees, your immediate action could help save a life before the air ambulance arrives."

The course, which takes place on 21 March from 10:30am to 1:30pm will cover first aid responses to every aspect of farming for the farmer and employees.

It will also highlight risk management best practice that can help prevent accidents occurring in the first place.