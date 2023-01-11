Farmers encouraged to complete Scottish Farm Business Survey

A survey which helps Scottish farms to save money while also benchmarking their carbon footprint and nitrate use is now open.

Farms completing in the Scottish Farm Business Survey, which is undertaken SAC Consulting, will be given a full carbon footprint measurement.

The SFBS has been running since the 1930s and is widely recognised as the most authoritative annual financial analysis of farmers in Scotland.

As a key data source for important national statistics that inform Scottish government policy making, the survey is seen as having value for Scottish agriculture.

Farmers taking part – which is voluntary and confidential – will strengthen the existing pool of some 450 farms.

Part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), SAC Consulting now gives participating businesses a full carbon footprint measurement using Agrecalc, the award-winning farm carbon calculator.

Sascha Grierson, principal consultant at SAC Consulting, said businesses all over Scotland were turning their attention to their sustainability credentials.

"This is complex, and in the survey, we now measure whole farm carbon footprints and nitrate use efficiency to look at alongside the farming economics," she said.

“It’s proven that businesses which benchmark improve their performance. It doesn’t have to be complicated; you can pick some simple measures from the economics, the productivity information you get or the greenhouse gas emissions that matter to your business to get started.

"With ongoing volatility in input costs, looking at your finances in more detail over time can give you an objective viewpoint to support your decision making.”

In return for taking part, each business receives a copy of the Farm Business Report and an Agrecalc carbon footprint calculation, useful for grant applications.

Those taking part will also receive an Individual Performance Benchmark report, which allows farmers to compare their figures to similar businesses.