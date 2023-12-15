Farmers encouraged to participate in next year's farmland bird count

Farmers and growers are being asked to monitor and protect the bird species on their land as part of next year's Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC).

The annual count aims to provide a snapshot of the bird population on UK farms, with figures showing that species have fallen by 63% since 1970.

The initiative, by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), also aims to raise awareness of the role that farmers play in wildlife conservation.

Farmers taking part spend just half an hour in one spot on their land, counting the birds they see and then submitting the results to GWCT.

Dr Roger Draycott, from the trust, said: “With 72% of the UK’s land area used for agriculture, the key to increasing biodiversity and reversing the decline in wildlife is held by those looking after this land.

"To figure out how to do this, it is important to have information from long term initiatives such as the BFBC."

During this year’s count, 149 species were recorded, including 33 species from the Red List for Birds of Conservation Concern.

NFU President Minette Batters has encouraged farmers to consider counting the birds they see on their land.

“I would encourage as many farmers and growers as possible to participate, record how many farmland bird species you spot on farm and, importantly, submit your results to GWCT.

"This is always absolutely crucial in pulling together a vital national snapshot of the state of nation when it comes to our farmland birds.”

Teresa Dent CBE, chief executive of GWCT added: “You can really make a difference by taking part and helping us to understand how our farmland birds are faring.

"The results help us build a national picture of which species are benefiting from conservation efforts, and which are most in need of help.”

Signing up for the Big Farmland Bird Count is free and no specialist knowledge or equipment are required.

In many places, local bird and wildlife groups work with farmers and land managers to help them do the count.

Next year's count takes place from 2 to 18 February.