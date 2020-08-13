Farmers encouraged to push credentials of Scotch PGI meat

The aim of the programme is to help upskill those within the red meat industry to drive positive messages

Farmers are being encouraged to become ‘Make it’ ambassadors and play a leading role in promoting Scotch PGI meat.

The ambassadors will take on a new role in driving recipe inspiration and key positive messages about Scottish meat production.

It kicks off with Scotch Lamb in the lead up to Love Lamb Week on 1 – 7 September 2020.

Chair of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Kate Rowell said the aim was to help upskill those within the industry to drive messages about sustainability, high-welfare and nutrition.







Farmers will increase consumer awareness with recipe inspiration, hints and tips to encourage shoppers to buy Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

“Through our ‘Make it’ ambassador programme we also hope to showcase the diversity of people who work hard to produce and supply world-class, quality assured Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork," she said.

The programme will include a series of toolkits, issued by QMS, which will include key messages on the benefits of eating red meat.

Graphics and videos will also be made available for ambassadors to share on an ongoing basis.

2019 Scotch Lamb ambassador, Michelle Stephen encouraged anyone in the Scottish red meat industry to get involved.

“Being a Lambassador was a rewarding experience and the resources provided gave me the tools to confidently connect with consumers and showcase the field to fork journey."