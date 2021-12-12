Farmers encouraged to register for AHDB's spring 2022 vote

Farmers and growers are being encouraged to register now ahead of a spring vote on AHDB's priorities for 2022.

In April, levy payers will have their say on the challenges they want AHDB to focus on and the services it will deliver for them in the future.

Each eligible business gets one vote per sector provided they meet certain criteria in the 12-months up to 11 April 2022.

It follows the results of recent ballots in the horticulture and potato sectors to end the statutory levy in these two sectors.

Farmers and growers in both sectors did not believe their levy was delivering tangible benefits or value.

In response, AHDB says it has made a number of changes to 'better serve levy payers', including how their voice is heard, such as 5-yearly votes and increased transparency.

An AHDB spokesperson said: “The purpose of Shape the Future is to ensure that our sector councils, when they come to make decisions on how to invest levy money next year, can be confident that they have the best, most robust evidence of what levy payers want.

“They will have the quantitative evidence of how levy payers voted, plus qualitative evidence from events, group and individual feedback, stakeholder engagement etc.

"The objective of Shape the Future is therefore not simply numeric, but whether we feel we have got an accurate picture of what levy payers think and want.”

It added: “To ensure as many levy payers as possible can vote, we are asking individual levy payers to register to vote. It’s a simple process that should take no more than five minutes."

Who is eligible to vote?

Each eligible business gets one vote per sector provided they meet the following criteria in the 12-months up to 11 April 2022:

• Cereals & Oilseeds: Any business that paid a cereal buyer levy, a cereal processor levy, the cereal grower levy or the oilseed grower levy in the UK

• Beef & Lamb and Pork: Any business that kept pigs, sheep or cattle in England, any business that slaughtered pigs, sheep or cattle in England, or any business that purchased pigs, sheep or cattle in England for export

• Dairy: Any milk producer in Great Britain

If a levy payer operates in multiple sectors, they get one vote per sector that they operate in.