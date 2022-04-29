Farmers encouraged to register for this year's Open Farm Sunday

Open Farm Sunday is set to return with a 'bang' on 12 June following the pandemic's impact on the annual initiative, organisers have said.

Educational charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) aims to boost the number of farms opening their gates to the public for the 2022 event.

As the largest annual celebration of British farming, Open Farm Sunday gives the public a closer look about what it takes to be a farmer in Britain.

The initiative also gives the general public the opportunity to learn more about how farmers produce the food they eat.

Last year, due to Covid-19 measures, less farms than usual chose to open, with pre-booking a key requirement to limit visitor numbers.

This year’s event, following two-years of disruption, will have a focus on health in its many guises, from soil health to the nutrition of the products the farmers produce.

Now LEAF is encouraging farmers across the country to register as hosts to help connect with the local community and share their story.

Farmers can join an online Zoom meeting at 7pm on Thursday 5 May for advice around how to manage the event and how to best promote it.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager said this year's Open Farm Sunday will "explore how farmers help produce healthy, nutritious food for our health and the health of the planet."

She added: "From soil and water management, to crop and livestock health, a trip to a LEAF Open Farm Sunday event will help you discover more about the story of your food.

"We are delighted to once again welcome visitors to our farms, most of which are not usually open to the public, and show how, when it comes to health, farmers really are part of the solution.”

LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2022 will take place on Sunday 12 June.