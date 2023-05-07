Farmers encouraged to sign up to 2023 Open Farm Sunday

Open Farm Sunday is set to return on 11 June, with farmers being encouraged to sign up to the initiative to share the farming story to the public.

Educational charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) aims to boost the number of farms opening their gates to the public for the 2023 event.

As the largest annual celebration of British farming, Open Farm Sunday gives the public a closer look about what it takes to be a farmer in Britain.

It is an opportunity for farmers to engage with the local community, share the farming story, bust any myths about the industry and give visitors a positive experience.

Visitors to farms across the UK will learn first-hand how farmers are committed to sustainability, biodiversity, animal welfare, and managing the countryside.

Prior to the pandemic, over 350 farmers and landowners opened their farms across Britain, with over 250,000 visitors attending.

LEAF’s Open Farm Sunday manager, Annabel Shackleton said: “Whether you host an event for 20 people or 200, the day is really rewarding, a great way to involve your local community and is hugely positive PR for British farming.

"A simple self-guided farm walk is all you need to offer, and LEAF has lots of free resources and top tips available to help with your planning.”

The NFU, which is urging farmers to sign up to next month's initiative, said each farm could offer something unique.

"This can range from a simple self-guided walk to a large open day with trailer rides, demonstrations, and fun activities for children," the union said.

"Activities differ from farm to farm, and you may include: a farm walk, nature trail, tractor and trailer rides, demonstrations, pond dipping, activities for children, a mini farmers’ market, or a farm shop.

"If you’re not able to open your farm on the day, perhaps you could attend, help with or promote another Open Farm Sunday event where you can."

Last year, over 250 farms opened their gates, welcoming over 175,000 people onto farms across Britain.

LEAF asked visitors what they took away from visiting a farm, with the vast majority (85%) saying they now had more trust in British farming.

A majority (79%) said they learned something new about farming, while 72% said they felt the industry was doing something to help combat climate change.

Almost half (49%) of visitors said that OFS 2022 had inspired someone in their group to consider a career in the agri-food sector.

And nearly all (98%) of visitors said they had a better understanding of what 'sustainably produced' food meant.