Farmers encouraged to use free skills and learning service

Free access to an online skills and learning service has launched for farmers and growers ahead of its upcoming membership launch.

The TIAH (Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture), the professional membership organisation for farmers and growers, has opened free access to its test version.

Designed to support farmers in fulfilling their potential, the service will connect users with training and learning opportunities tailored to their individual sector, role, and skill level.

The online service aims to locate the best development opportunities for individuals at every stage in their career.

It also aims to help them review their skills, plot their training journey and record achievements as they progress.

Everyone working in farming and growing will get the opportunity to road test the BETA version of the service for free in return for user feedback.

This will allow TIAH to add improvements and complete the next stage of development of the service.

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw, a member of the TIAH board, said it was a "bespoke service tailored to sector, training, and skill levels".

He said: “While we have made great strides towards achieving our goals, we need the input from end users to ensure we are offering the best possible service.

"That’s why we have opened up the BETA version for all. Not only will testers benefit from free access and the opportunity to kick start or progress with their training, development and careers, their feedback will also allow us to fine tune the service for future users.”

“Our ambition is to not only help those of us who work in the sector – we want to support the industry as a whole while promoting agriculture as a progressive, professional, and exciting career choice so do join us in achieving this goal.”

TIAH is hoping that as many people as possible will take up the opportunity to fast-track their professional development while helping the organisation deliver the best possible service to future users.

The online service will also offer information about careers in farming and growing to help those already working in the industry, as well as those who would like to.

TIAH’s chief executive, Janet Swadling OBE said: “We know being a farmer or grower is full-on, so we make it easy for you to keep on top of your learning and career development.

“By signing up to the BETA service, you will receive personalised learning and development recommendations and reminders to flag when you need to complete time sensitive training.

“Essentially, we’re here to take away the worry and give you the power to forge ahead with your career while not detracting from the day job!”