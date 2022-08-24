Farmers 'extremely concerned' with air ambulance base closure plans

Welsh farmers are 'extremely concerned' about the impacts of a proposed restructuring of Wales Air Ambulance services which could lead to the closure of helicopter bases.

The Powys County Times has reported that as part of a major review of its operations, Wales Air Ambulance could close its Welshpool base and relocate crews to North Wales.

The newspaper also reported that the current base near Caernarfon, Gwynedd could move as part of the plans.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) said the plans had come as a 'big shock' to farmers in these regions.

"We all know someone who has had their life saved by the Welshpool air ambulance," said Emyr Davies, FUW's Montgomeryshire county executive officer.

"[This is] often because of the critical minutes and seconds saved as a result of having a service based in the heart of Wales."

Mr Davies said that many farmers were among those whose lives had been saved, as well as others living in isolated communities in regions where accident and emergency centres had been closed.

The Wales Air Ambulance said the proposals, which would include extending the hours covered by the helicopters from 12 hours to 18 per day, would allow its service to meet a greater demand, including attending more missions in Powys each year.

But Mr Davies said it was unclear whether this estimated improvement in services was simply a result of the proposed 50% increase in hours of coverage.

“The bottom line is that it’s difficult to see how moving an air ambulance base from Wales’ most rural county would benefit Wales’ most rural areas,” he added.

Mr Davies said that the FUW had already contacted Wales Air Ambulance and that the charity had agreed to meet to discuss its proposals and the concerns of farmers.

The leaders of Powys County Council have also expressed concerns over the proposals, with Cllr James Gibson-Watt calling the service 'vital' for remote areas.

"It is disappointing and extremely concerning that their proposal could see their Welshpool base close," he said.

"We will be seeking assurances from senior representatives at Wales Air Ambulance that changes won't impact on our residents."