Farmers eye £380m glamping growth opportunity

Farmers diversifying into glamping could benefit from a UK market forecast to reach up to £380m by 2032, according to a new trends report.

Research from Glampingstays suggests demand for rural UK breaks is continuing to grow, driven by staycations, airport stress, flexible working and interest in higher-quality countryside accommodation.

The report says farms with spare land, barns, outbuildings or existing tourism potential could be well placed to tap into the market.

According to the Glamping Trends Report, six in 10 UK adults have either already been glamping or are planning a trip.

It also found that 68% of people want to explore more of the UK, while 81% of Gen Z respondents said they were interested in glamping breaks.

Glampingstays said the findings pointed to a significant opportunity for farmers considering diversification, including those looking to convert barns, repurpose farm buildings or create distinctive rural stays.

Popular accommodation types identified in the research include luxury treehouses, yurts, bell tents, eco-cabins and shepherd’s huts. The nationally representative survey of 1,502 UK adults was commissioned by Glampingstays and conducted by Trajectory.

It identified several trends shaping the sector, including year-round demand from flexible working, growing interest in UK travel, premium comfort, nature-based experiences and sustainability.

The report said hybrid working was helping to spread bookings beyond traditional holiday periods, with guests increasingly able to take short breaks throughout the year.

It also said many consumers were looking for quality and value, rather than simply the cheapest possible stay.

While 42% of respondents prioritised good value for money, only 15% said the absolute cheapest option was their main priority.

Glampingstays said this could benefit farmers offering well-presented accommodation, strong facilities and distinctive rural experiences.

The report also highlighted demand for experience-led stays, with 39% of potential glampers wanting guided nature activities, such as foraging or stargazing.

A further 37% were interested in wellness experiences including yoga or forest bathing, while 33% said they wanted cultural tours or farm-to-table dining.

Joby Mussell, chief commercial officer at Glampingstays, said the next five years could be important for farm-based tourism.

He said: “Glamping is a multi-million-pound industry with real opportunities for farmers.”

Mr Mussell said people wanted to explore the UK, enjoy premium experiences and were prepared to pay for them.

He added: “Hybrid working and flexible schedules mean guests book year-round, whilst the report also shows that 76% of glampers would pay more for hotel-quality comfort like hot tubs, wood burners, and reliable Wi-Fi, meaning with the right amenities premium pricing is achievable.”

The report said premiumisation was becoming an important trend, with many guests willing to pay more for comfort and quality, including features such as hot tubs, wood burners, reliable Wi-Fi and outdoor kitchens.

Quality over quantity was also highlighted, with 34% of adults prioritising a better-quality trip over a longer, cheaper break.

The report said this was particularly relevant for glamping operators, as many stays last between one and three nights.

Sustainability remains part of the appeal, although the report said it was not the main driver for most customers.

While 61% of respondents agreed UK holidays were more sustainable than travelling abroad, only 10% of glampers were primarily motivated by environmental credentials.

Glampingstays said most consumers wanted sustainability alongside comfort, quality and memorable experiences.

The report suggests farms able to combine distinctive rural settings with comfortable accommodation, reliable facilities and visitor experiences could be well placed to benefit from continued growth in UK glamping demand.