Farmers face fresh mast rent cuts under expanded telecoms reforms

Farmers who host telecoms masts could face fresh rent cuts as thousands of agreements are brought under expanded telecoms valuation reforms from April 2026.

Nearly one in five UK telecoms mast hosts could be affected following the government’s decision to implement further provisions of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022.

The changes will bring more telecoms sites into the post-2017 valuation regime, first introduced through reforms to the Electronic Communications Code.

Figures suggest 12% to 18% of existing telecoms agreements are due to expire over the next decade, exposing thousands of site providers to possible renegotiation under the updated framework.

For some farmers, mast rents have provided a useful diversified income stream at a time when margins remain tight and rural businesses continue to face rising costs.

The government argues the reforms are needed to speed up network rollout and improve mobile coverage across the country.

However, critics say reducing returns for site providers risks damaging the cooperation needed to deliver faster deployment of mobile infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

The row comes as ministers face growing pressure over weak mobile performance.

Analysis from the Centre for British Progress suggests poor mobile connectivity costs the UK economy around £785 million a year.

Recent Ookla data also ranked the UK 59th globally for mobile download speeds, behind Peru and Kazakhstan, while London reportedly has the worst mobile signal of any major UK city.

The Electronic Communications Code reforms have caused years of tension between operators and landowners.

Since the changes were introduced, some landowners have seen rental payments cut by as much as 90%.

Rural groups and site providers have repeatedly argued that the system has weakened incentives to host telecoms infrastructure and damaged trust between landowners and operators.

Cornwall farmer Bill Clarke said the decision to expand the policy was deeply concerning.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Government chose to extend a policy that will now impact up to 20% of all mast holders across the UK,” he said.

Mr Clarke said he had hosted mobile masts for more than 25 years and had previously had four on his land.

“Since the 2017 Code came in, the rent on my remaining sites has been cut by around 90%,” he said.

He said the income had helped cover bills, maintain land and support his business at a time when many rural firms were already under pressure.

Mr Clarke said site providers were being asked to support better connectivity and economic growth, including the expansion of 5G in rural areas.

“But if ministers seriously want to speed up rollout, they need a fairer system that encourages cooperation - not one that leaves site providers feeling penalised for hosting infrastructure,” he said.

Campaigners are also continuing to call for Section 70 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act to be implemented.

They say the measure would give mast hosts greater protection in disputes by allowing courts to take operator conduct into account.

Ministers previously committed to introducing the measure “as soon as possible”, but no timetable has yet been confirmed.

That has fuelled concern among landowners and mast hosts that protections promised alongside the reforms may not materialise.

Mr Clarke said people who had supported mobile infrastructure for years were now being left with little protection when disputes arose.

“Many site providers feel their concerns are simply being ignored,” he said.

The government has been contacted for comment.