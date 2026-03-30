Farmers face mounting pressure as MPs demand 'level playing field'

MPs are stepping up calls for action to improve farm profitability, warning UK agriculture is under growing pressure from rising costs, tighter regulation and cheaper imports.

A group of around 40 rural Labour MPs believes targeted reforms could unlock up to £500 million in additional income for farmers, as concerns mount over competitiveness within the food supply chain.

The Labour Rural Research Group (LRRG) has launched a campaign urging ministers to deliver what it describes as a “level playing field” for British producers, particularly in future trade deals.

The group argues that current rules leave domestic farmers at a disadvantage, with imported goods often produced to different standards entering the UK market.

One of the key proposals focuses on food labelling, where MPs say existing rules can confuse shoppers and fail to clearly distinguish British produce.

Products can currently be marketed as “made in Britain” even when a significant proportion of ingredients are sourced from abroad — something the group believes undermines confidence in labelling.

Instead, MPs are backing a clearer system that would show how much of a product is genuinely British, helping consumers make more informed choices at the point of purchase.

They are also calling for improved welfare labelling, aimed at giving shoppers greater transparency around how food is produced and supporting higher standards across the sector.

The proposals are intended to help farmers compete more fairly, while encouraging consumers to support domestic production.

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, who chairs the group, said there is a major opportunity to strengthen the sector. She said there is a “once-in-a-generation moment to back British farming” through fairer trade arrangements and clearer labelling.

Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said better transparency would benefit both producers and consumers. He said shoppers “deserve to know how their food was raised and where it comes from”.

Alongside labelling changes, the group is pressing for stronger protections in trade agreements to ensure imported products meet UK standards.

There are also calls to strengthen the role of the Groceries Code Adjudicator, with MPs arguing that tougher enforcement is needed to address late payments and pricing practices that can leave farmers struggling to turn a profit.

The group maintains that these measures could improve farm incomes without placing significant pressure on household food costs.

James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe, said farmers play a vital role in supplying affordable, high-quality food and supporting rural economies, adding that improving profitability would have wider benefits for communities.

The campaign comes at a sensitive time for Labour, which has faced criticism from the farming sector following proposed inheritance tax changes affecting family farms.

Although those plans were later revised, concerns remain about long-term confidence and investment in agriculture.

The latest proposals underline broader unease within the sector about how UK farmers compete globally, particularly as lower-cost imports continue to enter supply chains.

A Defra spokesperson said the government is continuing to support farmers through investment and oversight of supply chain practices.

They pointed to £345 million in recent grant funding for equipment and said ministers are monitoring whether imported food gains any unfair advantage, while maintaining that existing labelling standards are robust.

Calls for reform are now intensifying, as pressure grows for clearer labelling and fairer competition across the food system.