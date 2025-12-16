Farmers face ongoing water strain as drought extends into winter, NFU warns

Drought conditions extending into December are heightening concerns for farmers, with the NFU warning that significant water challenges persist, despite early signs of recovery from this summer's dry weather.

According to new figures, the impact of extreme weather on farming businesses is growing. Most (68%) of farmers who are members of the union reported more frequent droughts, while 56% noted an increase in flooding.

Among producers affected by severe weather, nearly half faced financial losses of at least £10,000, with 12% experiencing losses over £100,000.

NFU Vice-President Rachel Hallos described the situation as unprecedented, highlighting that farmers are concerned about water availability as they prepare for the year ahead.

“In all my years farming, I can’t remember a time when we’ve been worried about drought in December,” she said. “While farmers and growers are working hard to ensure products get to supermarkets for Christmas, it’s a real concern that water availability – a key ingredient in the production of these products – could be difficult in the year ahead.”

The NFU emphasised that both water shortages and flooding are critical to food production, with major consequences for farming businesses.

“Going from extremes between dry weather and flooding is having a knock-on effect on farming and growing businesses, resulting in financial losses,” Hallos added. “It’s essential that farmers and growers have resilience built into their businesses to weather these impacts.”

Since its Water Summit earlier this year, the NFU has been working to address water-related challenges. Key actions include supporting the creation of a Water Abstractor Group in Shropshire, with interest from farmers in other drought-affected areas such as Kent, West Suffolk, and Yorkshire.

The union has also continued discussions with industry partners to improve on-farm infrastructure, such as reservoirs and slurry storage, and to enhance supply chain collaboration.

In addition, the NFU is collaborating with scientific partners to explore pilot schemes that would allow farmers to carry out their own water quality testing. Regional teams are also expanding water quality advice for farmers, with new sessions planned for the new year.

Hallos noted that the Water Summit was just the beginning. “The Water Summit was just the start of tackling the challenges with water, whether it be resources, flooding or quality,” she said.

“It opened the door to having open and honest conversations, which we’re continuing to have almost six months on, and is resulting in real change on the ground.”

She stressed that immediate action is required from all sectors. “Government, local authorities, water companies, environmental NGOs, and the supply chain must work together now to ensure farmers have access to clean water, vital for safeguarding the UK’s food security.”