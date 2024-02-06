Farmers face 'so much uncertainty' regarding HS2, NFU tells ministers

Farmers impacted by the HS2 project continue to face 'so much uncertainty' on ongoing issues such as compensation, the NFU has told ministers.

In the meeting, the union called for 'a fair and swift resolution' when it comes to land being offered back to former landowners, as well as compensation and restoration.

Farmers continue to experience numerous issues regarding the construction of HS2 Ltd's Phase 1, as well as the cancellation of Phase 2a and 2b.

Farmers along the routes have said the uncertainty about their homes and businesses has been stressful and costly.

NFU vice president David Exwood met with the HS2 Minister Huw Merriman and Farming Minister Mark Spencer to highlight the concerns.

He warned ministers that there was still 'so much uncertainty' surrounding the highspeed railway project.

The government recently announced that the safeguarding of land and property across the majority of Phase 2a had been removed.

The NFU had been calling on government to provide urgent clarity surrounding safeguarding and this was 'very much welcomed'.

However, during the meeting, the union raised issues with safeguarding on Phase 2b going to Manchester, and the eastern leg going to Leeds.

It was reiterated that the safeguarding on this section would be lifted later this summer.

The NFU also called for the urgent return of land acquired by HS2 Ltd to the former farmers and landowners.

The meeting also covered issues surrounding compensation, alternative methods of dispute resolution where an agreement cannot be reached and how land which is no longer being used will be maintained.

Following the meeting, David Exwood said: “This was a positive meeting which allowed us to spell out clearly to government the concerns many of our members have.

“It’s essential that those farm businesses which have been already so badly disrupted can start to rebuild and get back to doing what they do best – producing food and caring for the great British countryside.

"The NFU hopes this meeting provides a step in the right direction for an open channel of communication to ensure farm businesses already so badly disrupted by this project can start to rebuild their businesses."