Farmers face uncertainty as Mona Dairy closes cheese factory

More than 30 farmers face uncertainty after Welsh cheesemaker Mona Dairy announced its Anglesey factory cannot 'keep functioning in its current form'.

Mona Diary, which works with 31 farmer suppliers, said its key priority was now securing a 'safe home' for them, alongside factory staff.

Its 25,000 sq ft factory on Mona Industrial Park opened last year, which had an ambition to produce over 30,000 tonnes of cheese every year.

But the company said it had "failed to source sufficient short-term funding from its key stakeholders to keep functioning in its current form".

The firm added it was 'devastated' it had 'come up short' in delivering Europe's 'newest and most sustainable cheese factory'.

Mona Dairy said: "We remain hopeful that we can secure a new outcome in the coming days and Mona Dairy will be able to continue its journey, even if that means it is under new ownership.

“The key priority of the main individual shareholders David Wynne-Finch and Ronald Akkerman is now to secure a safe home for our 31 farmers and for our loyal, dedicated staff, who believed in our vision and supported us on our journey.

“We will be keeping our staff on for as long as we can, as we work through our options.”

For its farmer suppliers, Mona Dairy said it had secured an "established dairy processing company as an interim milk buyer who will take their milk in the short-term.

“They will be paid for any milk supplied under this interim arrangement by that milk buyer,” the cheese producer said.