Farmers fear increase in Easter dog attacks on lambs

Dog owners are being told to act responsibly this Easter by keeping their pets on leads while visiting the countryside, to help prevent attacks on sheep and lambs.

The warning comes from NFU Mutual as thousands of people are expected to head to rural areas over the holiday period.

With Easter falling later this year, most lambs will already be born and in fields—making them particularly vulnerable.

According to the latest figures from the rural insurer, farm animals worth nearly £1.8m were injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024—a 26% decrease from the previous year.

Despite this drop, the threat remains serious: the research shows that 57% of dog owners let their pets off the lead in the countryside, but only 40% are confident their dog always returns when called.

Concerningly, 43% of owners now believe their dog could injure or kill livestock—an 11% increase from last year.

Just over half of those surveyed said they would intervene during an attack, while only 20% would report it to a farmer and 17% to the police.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns said: “This year Easter falls late which means most lambs will have been born and out in farmers’ fields, at their most vulnerable to attacks from out-of-control dogs.

“It can be utterly heart-breaking for farmers and their families to witness these horrific incidents and deal with the aftermath.”

To reduce the risk of attacks, NFU Mutual advises that dog owners should always keep their pets on a lead when walking in rural areas where livestock may be present, although they should let go of the lead if chased by cattle.

Owners should be aware that all dogs—regardless of size, breed, or temperament—have the potential to distress, injure, or kill farm animals.

The rural insurer also says it is important to report any dog attacks to the police or the nearest farmer.

Additionally, dogs should never be left unsupervised in gardens near fields with livestock, as many attacks occur when dogs escape and attack nearby sheep.

Ms Binns concluded: “All dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament.

“Even if the dog does not make contact, being chased can cause stress and exhaustion, as well as separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead to them being orphaned.

“People must remember these idyllic rural destinations are working environments, key to farmers’ livelihoods and home to millions of sheep and new-born lambs."