Farmers gear up for Great Glen Challenge to raise £50k for RSABI

Twenty-four teams from a range of roles in Scottish agriculture are training hard for a multi-sporting event to raise £50,000 for farming charity RSABI.

The initiative is part of the Great Glen Challenge, an event between Fort Augustus and Fort William, taking place on 25 August.

The teams are fundraising for RSABI, a charity which provides emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish farming.

The route consists of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk, and 17km run and is designed to challenge teams, promoting commitment and teamwork from the onset of training up to the day of the event.

A total of around £18,000 has already been raised, and RSABI is encouraging supporters to dig deep and get behind those taking part in the challenge.

The Great Glen Challenge 2023 will see competing teams of four plus a support driver take on a day jam-packed with activity in one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said there was "something very special" about the initiative.

"We are delighted with the way that so many people from different parts of Scottish agriculture are this year getting behind it.

“Everyone is busy and for so many people to make time to support our flagship fundraising event of the year means a great deal.

"Our thanks also go to everyone who kindly sponsors the teams and a special thanks to Gillespie Macandrew, our overall event sponsor this year.

"Donations have been coming in thick and fast, setting us in good stead to reach our ambitious £50,000 target.”

Team donations for the Great Glen challenge are now open. To donate and find out more about how to support the teams, visit RSABI's website.