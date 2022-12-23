Farmers gear up for #Run1000 initiative to improve rural mental health

Farmers are once again taking part in one of the biggest walking and running challenges, as five nations aim to inspire rural communities to take to the countryside to help improve their mental health in January.

Organisers of the 2023 #Run1000 are calling on people to sign up to be part of one of five teams – England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand.

It will take place from 9 - 15 January 2023 and will see each team try to complete 1,000 miles, with the nation that reaches the milestone first announced as the winner.

The popular initiative was launched in October 2020 to coincide with #AgMentalHealthWeek.

The idea is for individuals to sign up with a £20 sign-up fee and contribute as many miles as they can during that week in January, whether that be 1 or 100.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) is one group taking part, with the DPJ Foundation its chosen charity.

FUW President Glyn Roberts said: “We want to help Wales win this race and of course also raise money for this tremendously important charity, beat the January blues and think about our own mental health.

"This is a great way to get your daily exercise and we encourage everyone in our rural communities to join this worthy cause.”

Emma Picton-Jones, who runs the DPJ Foundation, is the Wales Team captain for the third year running.

"January can be a difficult time of year for many and the positive impact of physical movement on our mental health is something that Run1000 promotes," she said.

“The changes of Run1000 being only a week this year mean the pressure is on, Team Wales won in year 1 and lost out to England last year but with the ability to now use any miles- cycling, walking, running etc means more people can get involved and contribute.

"With all funds raised going to the DPJ Foundation, you can raise awareness and money for others' mental health and support your own in the process.”

Individuals can take part by registering online and selecting the team they would like to join.

All activity is recorded via Strava, ensuring every step is counted.