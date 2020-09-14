Farmers gear up for this weekend's Open Farm Sunday

Farmers can take part in Open Farm Sunday through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #LOFS20

Farmers are in the process of organising live interactive tours and educational demonstrations for this weekend's virtual Open Farm Sunday.

Food and biodiversity will be at the heart of the two-day virtual event, to commence this weekend - 19 and 20 September.

It follows the first virtual Leaf Online Farm Sunday (LOFS) held in June to mark the original date of farming’s annual open day.

Organisers Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) said farmers can take part through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #LOFS20.







It said the pandemic had highlighted the value of food as well as the countryside, all in which farmers played a 'fundamental role' in.

The focus on Saturday's event is nutritious food, seasonal recipes and cookery demonstrations.

For Sunday, farmers across Britain are invited to virtually open their farm gates and show the public how their food is produced.

Farmers will also be encouraged to go live on Facebook, send in videos and share photographs about their wildlife and biodiversity highlights.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday Manager, said the virtual events will tell the stories of British farming to the public.

“It is not the event we had originally planned for 2020, but in fact both of our virtual events – in June and in September - provide an opportunity to involve more farmers.

"These could be farmers who may not have been able to host a LEAF Open Farm Sunday event, but who can dip their toe in this year with as little as one photo or a self-made video on their social channels.

"What we want to show is a really rich and diverse kaleidoscope of farming stories from the people who can tell them best,” Ms Shackleton said.

Tips for self-filming

Some top tips for self-filming highlighted in a recent LOFS host farmer meeting include:

• Go live if you are confident. 82% of viewers would rather watch a live video. Or take a photo or video that morning and post it the same day.

• When filming, keep things fun and light-hearted where you can

• Make sure you have a good backdrop – cow? Combine? Woods?

• If you have a particular message you want to get across – say things three times in three different ways to help the audience absorb it

• Authenticity is key – do not edit videos too much – the public like the raw material

• Use visual content – be prepared with props

• Always film with your phone in landscape (not portrait)

• Use #LOFS20 on social media, and tag @OpenFarmSunday