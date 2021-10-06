Farmers get ready for next week's 'Countryside COP'

An alliance of farming groups will next week showcase and inspire actions to address climate change within the agri-food supply chains.

The Countryside COP programme takes place from 11-15 October, just a few weeks ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Agriculture & Land Use Alliance (ALA), which includes the likes of the NFU, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and the AHDB, will host the programme.

A significant amount of planning and effort has gone into creating a line up across the five days to show what the agri-food industry has accomplished to date.

Opportunities to help farmers reach the industry's net-zero by 2040 goal will be showcased, along with the contribution already being made to reach it.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “Various rural and agri-food organisations are taking part in Countryside COP which is taking place from 11-15 October.

"They’ll be hosting their own seminars to tell their individual stories covering the opportunities, challenges and successes that they experienced to achieve climate mitigation and net zero action.

"Every one of us has a role to play to reach net zero and climate action across the board is vital.”

NFU Deputy President Stuart Roberts added that collaboration was essential to make sure farmers could facilitate widespread action on the ground.

“The Alliance is a key part of the collaborative drive and this first Countryside COP is a fantastic opportunity to put the rural community on the climate map and show farming as a genuine part of the solution to climate change," he said.

The Countryside COP will also host events that focus on resilience and explore the synergies between adaptation and mitigation.

The UFU, alongside the Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is also co-hosting an agriculture and climate change event on 27 October.

A few of the guest speakers include Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, Lord Deben chair of the UK Climate Change Committee and Professor Alice Stanton from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Mr Chestnutt said: “Our farmers are part of the climate change solution and are committed to tackling the global issue head on which is why it’s so important to show the many ways in which they can do this.

“This event is another great opportunity to highlight the positive work of our agri-food sector and will provide an important platform for our farmers."