Farmers given final chance as FETF funding deadline extended

Farmers have been given a final two-week window to apply for funding under the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), after the government extended the deadline.

Defra has confirmed applications will now close at midday on Tuesday 12 May, replacing the original 28 April cut-off.

The extension offers a last opportunity for farmers, growers, foresters and contractors to secure grants of up to £75,000 to invest in equipment aimed at boosting productivity, improving animal welfare and upgrading slurry management systems.

The fund is split across three themes — productivity, animal health and welfare, and slurry management — with grants ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 per theme.

With rising costs and increasing pressure to improve efficiency and meet environmental standards, the funding is expected to remain in high demand.

A Defra spokesperson urged applicants to act quickly.

“If you have already started your application, we encourage you to use this time to review and finalise your submission,” they said.

“If you have not yet applied, there is still time to consider how the fund could support your business.”

However, the department warned that once submitted, applications cannot be changed.

The scheme supports a wide range of on-farm investments, from precision technology to equipment designed to improve livestock health and slurry handling.

With the revised deadline fast approaching, farmers are being encouraged to ensure applications are completed and submitted on time to avoid missing out.