Farmers given more freedom to convert unused buildings

Farmers will be able to convert their unused agricultural buildings into homes and shops as new planning laws come into effect from today.

Changes to permitted development rights (PDRs) means farmers in England will be given more freedom to diversify their business without needing to submit a planning applications.

Buildings and land could be converted into new business opportunities, such as outdoor sports facilities, larger farm shops and farm training centres, as well as housing.

As part of today's changes, the number of homes that can be delivered through the conversion of agricultural buildings will increase from five to 10.

However, Defra said that the rules are subject to space and natural light conditions, to ensure homes are suitable.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: "I am pleased to support our farmers and provide them the freedom to decide the best uses for buildings on their land, without needless bureaucracy holding them back.

"We are listening to farmers and putting them at the heart of future development of our rural areas."

The changes will double the amount of floorspace that can change from agricultural to ‘flexible commercial use’ from 500 square metres to 1,000 square metres.

The size of new buildings or extensions that can be built on farms over 5 hectares will increase from 1,000 square metres to 1,500 square metres.

And for smaller farms, the changes mean the size of such development will rise from 1,000 square metres to 1,250 square metres.

Responding to the measures, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said it had long argued for PDRs to be extended to grow the rural economy.

The group's deputy president, Gavin Lane said: “We welcome the news that farmers and landowners will now be able to convert agricultural buildings into a higher number of dwellings,.

"There is a chronic lack of rural housing and without it, the sustainability and vibrancy of communities up and down the country is under threat."

But he said the move to not expand Class Q PDRs for National Parks and protected landscapes as 'bitterly disappointing'.

Mr Lane said: "A recent CLA survey found that more than half of our members living in protected landscapes wish to convert existing and redundant agricultural buildings that no longer serve their existing purpose, but under current planning rules and restrictions they cannot.

“Allowing the use of Class Q within these areas would enable much needed development and help stimulate growth in the rural economy."