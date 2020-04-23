Farmers' GPS data needed to tackle field-edge yield declines

The project is investigating how landscape features such as hedgerows or wildflowers benefits on-farm biodiversity and crop yield

Scientists are asking farmers to send GPS data collected at harvest to assess whether flower-rich margins, hedgerows or tree lines are helping improve yield.

The data will be integral to a study linking the biodiversity found just beyond the field with variations in yield within it.

In return for their help, researchers will provide farmers with a summary of their findings, including tips on how they might increase production.

Dr Helen Metcalfe, who is collating the data for Rothamsted Research, said different types of field boundaries could help to reduce the yield decline at field edges.







“By linking the yield monitor data collected by GPS enabled combine harvesters with the presence of different landscape features, we will try to determine whether yield decline towards the edge of fields is associated with certain types of boundaries.

“Likewise, we will also identify whether features known to support pollinators and other beneficial wildlife are having a positive effect on yield in the nearest parts of the crop.

“We’d be really grateful it if any farmers with yield monitor data from their combines would share it with us.”

The EcoStack project is hoping that information on the location, quality and quantity of landscape features such as hedgerows or wildflowers linked to yield maps will give the clearest indication yet on the benefit of on-farm biodiversity.

Data from any sort of crop, from any part of the UK will be useful, she added, stressing that no farmer data will be shared beyond this project.

“We won’t publish maps or use them in presentations without prior consent, and the way the data will be pooled and processed before publication means nothing identifiable will be detectable from it.”