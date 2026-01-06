Farmers hailed as first responders as snow storms hit rural UK

Farmers across the UK are being recognised for the vital role they play during extreme weather, after many stepped in to rescue motorists and clear roads during severe snow storms.

Heavy snow and freezing conditions have left parts of Scotland among the worst affected, with communities around Huntly, Inverurie, Ellon, Oldmeldrum and Turriff facing major disruption.

In the Gordon and Buchan constituency, farmers used tractors and farm machinery to reopen key routes, support emergency access and help keep rural communities connected.

The response mirrors a familiar pattern seen during floods, storms and heavy snowfall across the UK, where farmers often act as first responders in rural areas, using their equipment and local knowledge to reach places other vehicles cannot.

Despite battling the same conditions on their own farms, many involved also continued caring for livestock, ensuring animals were fed and protected while working long hours to support their communities.

Key routes cleared in Aberdeenshire included stretches of the A90 north of Ellon, the A952 to Mintlaw and roads linking Inverurie, Turriff, Fyvie and Oldmeldrum, as well as the B979 between Stonehaven and Maryculter.

Access was also cleared to care homes in Ellon, while in Udny farmer William Robertson helped reopen the B9000 amid concerns carers could not reach vulnerable residents.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross praised the efforts, describing the farmers involved as “heroic” and thanking them for responding during the “worst snow showers in recent memory”.

“Our heroic farmers have gone above and beyond to help stranded travellers to navigate through the treacherous conditions,” she said, adding that their work had been “courageous in the face of extremely dangerous snow storms”.

Ms Cross also highlighted the pressures farmers faced alongside the rescue work. “Not only have they been out rescuing drivers and clearing roads, but our farmers have also been working round the clock caring for their own livestock,” she said.

She added that rural communities consistently pull together during crises, thanking council workers, carers, emergency services and neighbours for their role in keeping services running.