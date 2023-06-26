Farmers have just days to apply for NVZ grassland derogation

Farm businesses with holdings within nitrate vulnerable zones (NVZ) have just a few days to apply for a grassland derogation for their activities.

The NVZ grassland derogation is a critical tool which enables applicants to continue operating viable businesses and plan for the year ahead.

If granted, the derogation will allow farm business to use a higher limit of up to 250kg of nitrogen per hectare, providing the nitrogen comes from grazing livestock manure.

NVZs are areas that contain surface water or groundwater susceptible to nitrate pollution from agricultural activities.

They are designed to improve water quality in rivers and lakes, but it means tougher restrictions on fertiliser and manure spreading.

The window to apply to the derogation closes soon, on 4 July 2023. Farmers can apply by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

NFU Dairy Board chair Michael Oakes said the opening of the window brought "much-needed certainty" for those farming businesses who relied on the derogation.

He said: “The NFU continues to lobby for multi-year derogations to be introduced to reflect the long-term nature of dairy and livestock farming and nutrient management planning and to provide producers with the confidence to plan for the future.”

Prior to calling the Environment Agency, the NFU says farmers should check if they are eligible and to calculate the various measures.

If farmers do not meet the eligibility criteria or do not apply within the specified dates, their application may be refused.

Farmers can appeal within 30 days of their application being refused. An independent panel will consider the appeal.