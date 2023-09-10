Farmers have just days to apply to 2024 CS Mid Tier

Farmers are being reminded that they have just days to apply to the 2024 Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements.

CS Mid Tier, which opened on 21 March, aims to enhance the environment through multi-year management options and capital items.

Grants are available as two options. The first is the management option, which includes multi-year agreements with payments made every year for five years.

The second option is capital items, which includes a range of grants for specific, one-off capital works.

Farmers can choose CS Mid Tier grants through two different routes - Mid Tier and Wildlife Offers.

Mid Tier is for a wide range of management options and capital items, a route which helps farmers do more to support the local environment.

The second route is Wildlife Offers, which includes a range of management options that focus on providing habitats for farm wildlife.

Applications were initially open until 18 August, but Defra had to extend deadline due to technical issues. The new deadline is Friday 15 September.

Earlier this year, the government announced new revenue rates for all new and existing Mid Tier and Higher Tier CS agreements.

On average, there will be a 10% increase in revenue rates, the government confirmed.

Guidance on applying to the CS Mid Tier scheme can be found on Defra's website.