Farmers have just one week to complete BPS applications

Farmers are being reminded they have just one week to apply to this year's Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application window to claim their 2023 payments.

Farmers are being urged to apply as soon as they are able to ensure applications are submitted ahead of the deadline, which is Monday 15 May.

Late applications can still be submitted until 9 June, but a penalty will be applied.

From 2024, the government plans to replace BPS with delinked payments. Reductions will be applied until the last payments are made in 2027.

Rural Payment Agency's (RPA) chief executive, Paul Caldwell encouraged farmers to submit their applications 'as soon as possible'.

"I am pleased that we have continued to achieve a strong performance to help farmers deliver sustainable food production alongside environmental actions to enhance and support nature.

"I encourage all eligible farmers to submit their applications and claims as soon as possible to ensure that no one misses out."

All applicants can update their personal and business information by applying through the Rural Payments service, where they can view and transfer their BPS entitlements and land parcels.

Last year, BPS advance payments were made in the summer for the first time to help farmers with their cashflow, with balance payments made from December.

This change to the BPS payment cycle will continue and this year advance payments of around 50% of the total will be made from the start of August 2023.