Farmers have until tonight to apply to water restoration fund

Groups of farmers and landowners have until tonight to apply for large grants to help improve water bodies such as rivers and lakes.

Defra's Water Restoration Fund will distribute money gathered from water company fines rather than the agricultural budget – a total of £11 million.

Anglian Water, South West Water, Thames Water, United Utilities, and Yorkshire Water have all been fined and the grants will be allocated to the areas they serve.

Groups of farmers and landowners can either apply for capacity-building grants, ranging from £75,000 to £250,000, or delivery grants, ranging from £500,000 to £2m.

Defra, which is urging farmers to apply to the fund before tonight's deadline, says it expects to award grants at the end of July.

The department explains that it wants the grants to fund nature-based solutions, better community access, and innovative technologies.

It also wants local groups and farm clusters to join forces and apply for grants to fund projects at a catchment scale.

Responding, NFU Environment Forum chair, Richard Bramley, said the grants should improve the water environment of rivers and their headwaters, lakes, canals, ponds, wetlands and estuaries.

“Grants could support any on-farm scheme or projects our members are involved in as part of farm cluster groups," he explained.

“This should boost nature, create habitats for wildlife, and benefit water quality.”

The deadline for submitting an application is 11:59pm on Friday (7 June). Farmers can do so online.