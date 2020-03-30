Farmers help police recover dozens of stolen farm kits

One of the stolen tractors. The spread of the coronavirus has led to a heightened risk of rural crime, police have said

Police have warned of heightened criminal activity during the coronavirus crisis as farm machinery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds was recently recovered.

Information from farmers has played a vital role in two police operations which led to the recovery of a treasure trove of machinery earlier this month.

The first of the recoveries came from a Warwickshire farm on 13 March after police carried out enquiries on the premises and found machinery with identifying marks which raised suspicions.

Further investigation revealed other reported stolen and suspicious machinery and as a result equipment was seized including: a John Deere 6940 tractor, a JCB telehandler, Takeuchi mini excavator, a Kobelco large excavator, an Ifor Williams livestock trailer, and a hedge cutter. Arrests were made.







The second operation on 16 March, involved a raid on a site elsewhere in Warwickshire. Among the recovered were: six caravans, two livestock trailers, one small trailer, a mobile shower block, numerous power tools, a Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Enquiries are ongoing.

The operations involved Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS).

Detective Constable Chris Piggott from NAVCIS said police were able to seize the machines and make arrests 'thanks to information from farmers'.

“Police forces do record these reports and use them to piece together trails which can lead to arrests being made," he said, "So it’s well worth taking the trouble to report suspicious activity, even when there doesn’t appear to be an immediate police response.

“There is no doubt that these were highly organised criminals. The recovered equipment has been traced back to owners across the UK, including kit from Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Thames Valley, West Yorkshire, Liverpool, and Bedfordshire.”

Current farm machinery theft reports indicate that ’hot spots’ for tractor and farm loader theft include Derbyshire Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Thefts of quad bikes and other types of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are continuing to come in from all parts of the UK - with current ‘hot spots’ in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Hampshire.

Mr Piggott urged farmers to take steps to secure equipment as thieves were likely to take advantage of isolated communities and stretched police resources during the coronavirus outbreak to steal from farms.

He said: “Many farm vehicles now have so-called smart keys containing electronic information needed to start the machine, so it’s vital that keys are removed from machines and stored securely in a remote location.

“Other measures including CESAR marking, immobilisers and tracking devices are effective in deterring thieves and aiding police recoveries.”

What measures can I take to secure my machinery?

1. Remove keys. Just as you wouldn’t leave the keys in your front door at home, store keys securely

2. Keep your machine locked up an out of sight. Thieves often stake out a farm before they raid, so where possible store machinery in a locked building or where it can’t be seen from the road

3. Use the CESAR marking and registration system. Markings make your property less attractive to criminals and can help recover your belongings if they are stolen

4. Install immobilisers and trackers on tractors and loaders. Thieves can’t take what they can’t start and won’t want to be found if they make off with your property

5. Know what you own. Take pictures of your vehicle and record serial numbers