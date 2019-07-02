Farmers help poo-powered milk lorries become reality

81 farmers who supply Arla are already delivering cow manure to biogas plants

Farmers who supply Arla are starting to make the most of their cow's manure by using it to power up milk lorries.

Farmers in Sweden are contributing to a fossil-free fuel future by turning manure into biogas, which in turn powers vehicles.

Biogas can also be a source of the income for farmers, and the biomass that remains after the cow manure is digested can be used as a fertiliser.

It comes as the dairy cooperative begins its transition in becoming carbon net zero in 2050.







Eighty-one farmers are already delivering manure to biogas plants, running both milk lorries and city buses.

The biogas initiative in Sweden is one of several fossil-free fuel trials for transport running across the cooperative.

Over the next two years, as well as poo-powered vehicles, battery-powered electric trucks will be tested in its core markets.

Kristian Eriknauer, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility in Arla said: “We have a huge opportunity to develop the market for biogas as the cow manure from the Arla farmers in Sweden alone corresponds to 54 million litres of diesel.

“Technologies are developing fast and so is the political landscape, which is why we follow developments and test emerging technologies before investing in full-scale rollouts.”