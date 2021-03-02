Farmers impacted by waste crime urged to air their views

Farming businesses impacted by waste crime are being urged to air their views through a new survey wanting to tackle criminal waste activity.

The Environment Agency's survey will assess how farmers and landowners are impacted by waste crime and how regulation can be used more effectively to combat it.

In particular, the agency wants to hear from farming businesses that have experienced significant inconvenience or financial implications.

Feedback is also wanted from those operating within the waste sector who have experienced intimidation or unfair competition as a result of those operating illegally.

Malcolm Lythgo, Head of Waste Regulation at EA, said the agency wanted to clamp down on those who showed disregard for the environment and those operating legitimately.

“We know how frustrating and costly it is for landowners, businesses and organisations who have to deal with illegally dumped waste," he said.

"I strongly encourage everyone to complete our new survey to share your views and experiences."

In 2019/20, the agency prosecuted nearly 100 individuals and companies for waste crime offences, with fines exceeding £900,000, 28 custodial sentences and £1m of confiscation orders.

Between 2017 and 2020, the Agency also stopped illegal waste activity at 2,700 sites, with 191 prosecutions and 39 prison sentences being handed down.

It also issued fines of over £1.1 million for illegal waste sites and £5.5 million in Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation orders.

The survey has been commissioned by the Environment Agency and is supported by the NFU.

It is available online and will be open for responses until Monday 22 March.