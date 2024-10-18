Farmers in South Downs invited to join mentoring programme

Farmers and land managers in the South Downs are being invited to join a programme helping them with grazing management and cutting costs.

Farmers and graziers in the region can participate in Pasture for Life's programme, which is being supported by the South Downs National Park Authority.

Events will centre around knowledge exchange, as well as free mentoring and bespoke training for individual farmers.

Those who join can also learn how to reduce input costs and boost profits, while delivering environmental benefits through grazing.

Events lined up for this autumn focus on adaptive grazing practices, financial planning and improving livestock health and performance.

They will also cover conventional to circular systems and a winter webinar series aimed at beef, sheep and dairy producers.

Ali Laws, project manager for Pasture for Life, has called on farmers to participate in the free events.

"They are led by farmers and specialists, with opportunities to share ideas and learn from research," he said.

"We also offer a limited number of free, flexible mentoring places, and bespoke training geared to the needs of your farm business.

“Adapting different approaches to grazing management will allow you to cut costs and reduce the workloads associated with housing livestock during winter.

"Your farm will potentially become more resilient to rising input costs and better able to mitigate climatic impacts.”

The programme is open to anyone farming or managing land in the South Downs National Park.