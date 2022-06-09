Farmers in Yorkshire Wolds needed to have say in AONB designation

Part of the Yorkshire Wolds is being considered for designation as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and farmers are needed to give evidence to help inform the decision.

Local knowledge is needed by Natural England and councils as they assess the area's potential for designation as an AONB.

Farmers, landowners and rural businesses can share their views by visiting the newly launched website, where an app can also be downloaded.

Known for open, rolling agricultural plateaus, the Yorkshire Wolds is a tranquil landscape which also includes ancient woodland and species rich grasslands.

In June 2021, Natural England announced that part of it would be considered for designation as an AONB, which would acknowledge the special beauty of the local landscape.

The move could bring more environmental protection and investment to the area, the agency said, as well as acting as a draw for tourists.

Paul Duncan, area manager for Natural England said: "The fact part of the Yorkshire Wolds is being considered as an AONB is an acknowledgement of how special it is.

"Designation as an AONB could see the landscape protected and draw investment, so we need local knowledge to help assess its suitability.

"We are urging members of the public to provide their comments at a host of drop-in sessions or via our new website and app.

"We want to know what people think about the natural beauty of the landscape; its condition, natural and cultural heritage, scenic qualities, relative wildness and tranquillity."

The assessments will help Natural England’s board decide whether to designate a new Yorkshire Wolds AONB.

There would also be a statutory consultation, expected to take place in 2023, before a decision can be made and finally confirmed by Defra.

Drop in sessions will be held around Bridlington, Flamborough and Malton on 9 and 10 June and in more southerly areas of East Riding in the week of 27 June.

There will be online events too with webinars planned for the weeks commencing 13 June and 27 June.