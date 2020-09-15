Farmers' input needed on future of Welsh upland farming

The research comes at a pivotal time for upland farming, with the Brexit transition period deadline looming and the Covid-19 pandemic

Farmers' voices are needed to help shape the conversation on the direction of Welsh upland farming against the backdrop of Brexit and the Covid-19 crisis.

With numerous challenges facing agriculture ahead, farmers have been encouraged to contribute to the 'important' new research.

NFU Cymru's survey is open for five weeks and closes next week, on Friday 25 September.

The union's LFA Board Chair, Kath Whitrow said Welsh uplands were of 'strategic importance' to Wales.







Some 78% of land in Wales is designated as Less Favoured Area (LFA), proving the country a rich contribution to the environment and economy.

"These areas also play a vital role in producing food to feed the nation," Ms Whitrow said.

"With concerns around incoming changes to future agricultural policy in Wales, it is a time of significant change."

She highlighted the UK’s departure from the EU and the impact of the Covid-19 crisis as having big impacts on Welsh farming.

“It has never been more important for the Welsh farming industry to write its own narrative and shape the conversation about the future of Wales’ uplands.”

NFU Cymru President John Davies said it was important for the people who have worked the uplands for generations to lead the conversation.

"There are people and polices that seek to earmark these areas we all hold so dear and change their purpose for large scale afforestation or rewilding, for example.

"While of course farmers want to play an active role in helping to address the environmental challenges, this should not be done at the expense of all of the unique goods the Welsh uplands currently provide."

He added: "Every farmer who submits a response to this important research makes our voice louder and stronger."

The Vision for Welsh Upland Farming survey can be accessed on the NFU Cymru website.

Farmers are also encouraged to use the #Vision4WelshUplands or #GweledigaethIUcheldirCymru hashtags on social media.