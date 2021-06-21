Farmers' input sought for new slurry treatment scheme

The Rural Payments Agency is seeking input from livestock farmers on slurry-based systems for input into developing a treatment scheme to reduce ammonia emissions.

Producers are needed to provide the government agency with input as part of preparations to launch a slurry treatment grant scheme later this year.

According to the National Pig Association (NPA), an online service will be the first stage in submitting a grant application.

It will ask a series of questions to tell the user if their proposed project is eligible, and if so how well it fits with the scheme priorities.

Although the design of the scheme is not finalised, the NPA said it would be similar to part of the Countryside Productivity 'Improving Farm Productivity' scheme.

This competitive grant scheme allows producers to apply for grants of 40% towards the cost of slurry treatment systems to improve the nutrient value of slurry and cut emissions.

To help develop the online service and new slurry treatment, the RPA is looking for volunteers to speak to its development team.

“If you could spare an hour to do so that would be really appreciated and will help make the scheme and application process as simple as possible,” the RPA’s David Sillett said.

Farmers who are interested in taking part have been asked to email david.sillett@rpa.gov.uk.