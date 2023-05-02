Farmers invited early access to new skills and careers service

Farmers and growers are being invited early access to a new skills and careers platform ahead of its formal launch.

The online service connects users with training and learning opportunities tailored to their individual agricultural sector, role and skill level.

It locates the best development opportunities for individuals at every stage in their career, helping them review their skills, plot their training journeys, and record achievements along the way.

The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), the professional membership organisation for farmers, has designed the free platform.

The body is now inviting everyone working in farming and growing to road test the beta version of the service for free in return for user feedback.

TIAH said this would allow it to add improvements and complete the next stage of development for the service.

Tom Bradshaw, NFU deputy president and TIAH board member said: “What we have set out to do – deliver a truly bespoke service tailored to sector, training, and skill levels – has never been done before, so there is a lot to do.

“While we have made great strides towards achieving our goals, we need the input from end users to ensure we are offering the best possible service.

"Not only will testers benefit from free access and the opportunity to kick start or progress their training, development, and career, but their feedback will also allow us to fine tune the service for future users.

“Our ambition is to not only help those of us who work in the sector – we also want to support the industry as a whole while promoting agriculture as a progressive, professional, and exciting career choice."

The new service also offers a range of information about careers in farming to help those already working in the industry, as well as those who would like to.

Janet Swading OBE, TIAH’s chief executive added: “We know being a farmer or grower is full-on, so we make it easy for you to keep on top of your learning and career development.

“By signing up to the BETA service, you will receive personalised learning and development recommendations and reminders to flag when you need to complete time sensitive training.

“Essentially, we’re here to take away the worry and give you the power to forge ahead with your career while not detracting from the day job.”