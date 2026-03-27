Farmers invited to see 12,000kg herd at Gold Cup-winning dairy

Hundreds of dairy farmers are expected to head to Cornwall this June to see how one of the UK’s top-performing herds is achieving yields of more than 12,000kg per cow.

Treveale Farm, near Truro, will host the RABDF NMR Gold Cup Open Day on 30 June, giving visitors practical insights into herd performance, forage use and business management.

The event comes at a time when dairy farmers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency and margins, with the open day offering ideas that can be applied directly on farm.

Run by the Broad and Morrow family, the business was named the Gold Cup winner earlier this year for its strong performance, management and attention to detail.

Paul Broad, his wife Wendy, her brother Irwin Morrow, and sons David and Philip run all aspects of the operation, from milking and calf rearing to forage management.

Investment in a new dairy unit in 2018 and youngstock facilities in 2023 has played a key role in boosting efficiency and output.

The business now runs a pedigree Holstein Maymor herd of 471 cows, combining strong genetics, a closed herd and carefully managed nutrition to drive performance and longevity, while maintaining low youngstock mortality.

Visitors will see how these systems work in practice and how they contribute to consistent production and herd health.

Alongside the farm tour, the event will feature a series of talks covering key industry topics, including milk markets, maximising milk from forage, slurry management, business planning and disease control.

Attendees will be welcomed by RABDF chairman Robert Craig, who said the open day provides a valuable opportunity to see best practice in action.

“Open days like this are a great opportunity for farmers and industry professionals to see best practice in action and network with other farmers,” he said.

He added that visitors will leave with “practical ideas, fresh thinking, and valuable connections to help drive their own businesses forward”.

The event is expected to attract farmers from across the South West and beyond, alongside a range of trade stands and industry representatives.

Ben Bartlett, sales and marketing director at NMR, said the open day will highlight the importance of data-driven management.

“As proud sponsors of the Gold Cup, NMR is delighted to support this Open Day and celebrate the achievements of Treveale Farm,” he said.

He added it is “a fantastic opportunity for farmers to see, first-hand, how the management decisions are data driven and the attention to detail which underpins such an outstanding dairy business”.

Farmers are encouraged to register in advance to secure their place, with further details on speakers and exhibitors to be announced.