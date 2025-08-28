Farmers join firefighters in battle against North York Moors blaze

Farmers and firefighters have been hailed for their bravery after joining forces to battle fierce wildfires on Langdale Moor in the North York Moors National Park.

The ongoing fires, which broke out on 11 August, have seen farmers working side by side with emergency services in difficult conditions to bring the situation under control.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood praised the determination of those tackling them, acknowledging the commitment shown in the face of extreme conditions.

He said: “The farmers and firefighters battling the wildfires on Langdale Moor deserve our heartfelt thanks for their bravery and dedication.

"In incredibly challenging conditions, they are working tirelessly to protect people, livestock and wildlife.”

He stressed that the situation highlights how vital upland farmers are, not only in supporting their communities but also in caring for the countryside throughout the year.

“As the impacts of our changing climate becomes clear, it’s important to reflect on lessons learned from upland management while also recognising the vital support needed for those who work tirelessly to care for vulnerable landscapes like our upland moors.”

We understand that people in the Whitby and Scarborough area might be concerned about the fire spread and the smoke.



If you need to evacuate you will be contacted and advised. If you do live in areas near to the fire you might want to consider preparing a grab bag in case you… pic.twitter.com/r8nPNjCYmB — North Yorkshire Council (@northyorksc) August 27, 2025

Tom Hind, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park Authority, added his thanks, emphasising the crucial role played by the wider rural community in tackling the crisis.

“A huge thank you to our farmers and gamekeepers for their continuing efforts in supporting North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service during this challenging time.

“Your help in firefighting and control has been outstanding, and I know the crews are deeply appreciative.”

He noted that the support had come not only from local farmers but also from those further afield, some of whom had travelled long distances to bring equipment, while others had provided grazing and stabling for animals displaced by the fire.

“The scale and commitment of this response has been remarkable, and the National Park community as a whole is profoundly grateful," Mr Hind said.