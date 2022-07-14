Farmers looking to make smarter use of grasslands as costs soar

Making increased use of rotational grazing, cutting fertiliser use, and investing in high-performing varieties of grass and clover are among the strategies being considered by Welsh farmers to cope with climbing input costs.

This is according to responses to a straw poll by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), carried out at last month’s Royal Welsh Grassland event in Denbighshire.

The survey of attendees asked what changes livestock farmers would make to their systems over the coming year.

Of the majority who said they were looking at some changes, the most common response was to introduce more rotational grazing methods to make the most of existing pasture.

Some said they would be innovating with high-performing leys or forage crops, while other farmers noted they would be reducing their use of fertiliser in response to its soaring cost.

HCC says this was an initial survey, and more extensive research is needed on how farmers could respond to the current increase in the price of inputs and fuel.

“As expected, improving grassland management featured heavily in the comments," said HCC’s industry development manager, John Richards.

"Making greater use of the natural resources at our feet can certainly be a key part of strategies pursued by beef and sheep farmers looking to be both more sustainable and more efficient."

He added: "It is somewhat concerning – from the point of view of food security - that some farmers are thinking of reducing stocking levels."

"But most seem to be focused on adjusting their systems to make them more resilient, and less dependent on expensive inputs."