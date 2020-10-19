Farmers looking to sell land in 2021 advised to act now

Farmers and landowners looking to sell land and estates in 2021 have been advised to act promptly to capitalise on the spring sales market.

Carter Jonas said now was the ideal time to begin preparations to ensure an effective launch followed by a smooth sale.

If farmers began planning they could iron out any potential problems and get their property brought to the market, the agency said.

Andrew Fallows, the firm's head of rural agency, explained: “That will put you in a strong position to move quickly when buyers become more active and other land becomes available.

"If you don’t plan, you may miss opportunities and the process can be drawn out over many months."

He added: “We are already seeing prospective clients who are planning to sell in the spring rather than this winter, so the market could become busy and those who have prepared well will be in the box seat.”

A big merit of early preparation was the ability to showcase farms at their best, Mr Fallows explained.

Photographs could be taken while the landscape still looked green and leafy which would help design an attractive set of particulars to showcase the property.

He said it was important to allow time to appoint a strong sales and legal team, and to begin gathering information about the property in advance of marketing.

Early discussions with accountants were also vital to fully understand tax liability.

“Having the right people advising and ironing out any issues will put you in the strongest position to proceed,” he said. "This includes preparing information ahead of time, such as creating a legal pack.”

Starting early also gave sellers the opportunity to work with agents to add value, Mr Fallows added.

“Thinking ahead and actually securing planning permission on redundant buildings, for example, can unlock significant and immediate value.”

As well as buildings, investigating the potential for mineral reserves and renewable energy diversifications presented opportunities to increase market value: “These things take time but are well worth it.”

He said there were four common barriers to hassle-free sales; overage negotiations, borrowing applications, background information and the title position of a farm.

Providing buyers with RPA plans, entitlement statements and environmental stewardship agreements in a data room saved time in the due diligence process too, he added.

Farms not registered with the Land Registry could also put the brakes on the process and a tightening of borrowing rules was also contributing to slower transactions where mortgages are involved.

Solicitors carrying out the necessary searches was also a blockage with some taking up to 12 weeks to be returned.

While Covid and Brexit had created some uncertainty in the marketplace, Mr Fallows said 2021 presented opportunities that may benefit sellers.

“With a delayed budget from the Chancellor, we are in a period where the tax environment at present is settled so buyers and sellers know where they are.

"This, in itself, is a compelling reason to progress a sale or purchase,” he said.

Although Brexit negotiations are ongoing, Mr Fallows added that with a clear policy intention to use public money for public goods, diversified businesses and those with varied landscapes or features enabling them to take advantage of future policy direction would also be well placed.

"The Covid world has also crystallised the desire for many to have more space and when lockdown started to ease a lot of areas had more spring in their step than before,” he said.

“Leisure and lifestyle are proving to be big selling points. Rural land in close proximity to good travel networks is high in demand from lifestyle purchasers. So 2021 could present a sterling opportunity for sellers.

“Farmers who are thinking of selling next year can capitalise upon these opportunities, but they need to prepare to be in a prime position when the starting gun is fired on 2021 sales.”