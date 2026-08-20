Farmers lose thousands as rogue trader reports rise

Farmers in Northern Ireland have lost thousands of pounds to rogue traders and scammers, prompting a fresh warning from the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The UFU said reports of suspicious traders targeting farms and rural businesses have increased, while the Police Service of Northern Ireland is planning action days in response.

Farmers are being urged to take extra care when approached by cold callers offering services they have not requested.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: "We are aware of an extremely concerning increase in reports of rogue traders and scammers targeting farms and rural businesses."

He warned that those involved can appear professional and legitimate, making it difficult to identify their intentions.

"The message is simple: be extremely wary of cold callers," Cuddy said.

"If someone arrives at your farm offering services that you have not requested, do not engage with them."

Farmers are being advised to verify who a caller is, which company they represent and whether they can provide genuine references and credentials.

The UFU also warned against being pressured into making quick decisions or handing over money.

Suspicious activity should be reported to the PSNI as soon as possible, even where farmers are unsure whether an offence has taken place.

"Reporting is key. Even if no offence has been committed, information about suspicious activity can help police identify patterns and disrupt those responsible," Cuddy said.

The union is also encouraging farmers to warn neighbours about suspicious activity, particularly because the isolated nature of many rural properties can leave people more vulnerable.

"Look out for your neighbours too. Living in rural areas as farmers do, we are more isolated making us particularly vulnerable to rogue traders and scammers," Cuddy said.

He added that seemingly minor incidents could still prove useful to police investigations.

"What may appear insignificant could provide valuable information that helps prevent someone else from becoming a victim."

The PSNI has assured the UFU that it has the resources to respond to the scale of the threat and is planning action days following the increase in reports.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a rogue trader or scammer, or who witnesses suspicious activity, is being urged to contact the PSNI immediately on 101.