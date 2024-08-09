Farmers needed for study exploring Devon wildcat introduction

Farmers are needed for a major new study exploring the feasibility of a potential reintroduction of wildcats in the south west of England.

The survey is part of a larger study taking place which is examining whether wildcats, also known as woodcats, could return to Devon.

Researchers from the South West Wildcat Project also want to understand how wildcats and farm, street, stray, and feral cats might interact.

Very little is known about the presence and activities of 'farm cats', with the results of the questionnaire set to provide crucial new insights.

Wildcats became extinct in England around 200 years ago, but rewilding advocates say that Devon could be an ideal place to reintroduce them.

However, farming groups have frequently highlighted concern over the reintroduction of once extinct animals due to fears over livestock attacks.

For the new study, farm cats are defined as cats that live on a farm but are not commonly treated as pet cats. They do not live in the house and may live with or without human care.

The research is being led by anthrozoologist Sian Moody, from the University of Exeter, who is working with the South West Wildcat Project.

Results will be used as part of the project's wider feasibility report, which will be submitted to Natural England later in the year for their review.

Ms Moody said: “It is important to understand how suitable the south west actually is for wildcats, which includes looking at social and ecological aspects, but also gaging the risk of hybridisation between wildcats and cats.

"This has been a key threat for wildcats in Scotland, but elsewhere in Europe it hasn’t been as much of an issue."

She added: “We need to understand how cats use rural spaces in the southwest, so the aim of this survey is to get a sense of how many farm cats there are in Devon, their movements and whether they are neutered and vaccinated.

"Because farm cats are not pets or owned there isn’t really any data on them. We hope those with farms and smallholdings will take part in this research.”

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and closes on 31 August for responses.