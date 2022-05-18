Farmers needed to test and trial new training and skills hub

Farmers are needed to test and trial an online platform which aims to bring together existing and new training opportunities from across the industry.

The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH) is looking to work closely with the industry to bring skills and training together into one central hub.

As part of a pilot scheme, English farmers and growers are needed to test and trial the platform before its formal launch in 2023.

David Fursdon, chair of TIAH, says the website will support people and businesses to fulfil their potential and help the industry thrive.

He says the industry’s current fragmented approach to skills and training needs to change.

"The aim is that we’ll make skills and career development more accessible to all,” Mr Fursdon added.

The system will signpost users to relevant training courses and information, depending on their aspirations.

The digital platform will also provide independent records and collate personal achievements.

Mr Fursdon said: "This will hopefully make everyone’s life easier, in terms of understanding what skills are needed for progression, and where they can be acquired.

“Where required, this information can be used to demonstrate compliance and will also help to simplify audits and record keeping across the industry.”

Before making the online platform available, TIAH's pilot scheme will give farmers and growers the opportunity to help ‘cultivate’ the system its final stages.

“While there is a clear need for such a service, we want to ensure that it’s intuitive to use and that the information available supports professional development in a simple yet practical way,” explained Mr Fursdon.

“We’re therefore looking to recruit active farmers and growers from across England to become ‘TIAH Cultivators’, who can help us test the system this summer.”

By signing up to take part in the pilot scheme, individuals will have the opportunity to shape the future of agricultural skills and careers services.

TIAH Cultivators will test, review and feedback on various elements of the platform, which will take approximately 20 minutes every two weeks.

In return, participants will be entered into a monthly prize draw.

Farmers in England who are interested can find out more about the pilot scheme.