Farmers needed to test Slurry Infrastructure Grant application checker

Farmers are needed to test the Slurry Infrastructure Grant online application checker, as a new grant is set to be launched to improve slurry storage capacity.

The Rural Payment Agency (RPA) is looking to conduct testing and is looking for a small number of pig, beef and dairy farmers to test an online application service.

The RPA will be launching the new grant this autumn, designed to improve or expand slurry storage capacity and boost the use of organic nutrients on farms.

The grant will help farmers already using a slurry system upgrade their slurry storage, to reach six months storage capacity and to cover grant funded stores with impermeable covers.

It is open to pig, beef and dairy farmers in England, and the minimum grant will be £25,000 while the maximum grant will be £250,000 for each applicant business.

The RPA's application checker trial will form the first stage in making an application under new grant and should take no longer than 25 minutes.

Farmers will be given a username and password so they can access the online service.

They will be asked to answer a series of simple questions about a proposed project to increase their slurry storage capacity. This can be a planned or proposed proposed project.

This will help RPA finalise the eligibility process to ensure it works for farmers applying to the grant.

The testing is planned for a week during the last two weeks of August. Farmers can carryout the testing whatever time suits them during the week the testing is open.

Those who can help with this are being asked to send their name and email address to FTF@rpa.gov.uk.