Farmers offered 10% discount off security products

SafeSite Security Solutions have teamed up with the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) to offer farmers and landowners a 10% discount off security products.

Annual statistics show that rural theft cost the UK an estimated £43.3m in 2020, a 20% decrease on 2019, which was welcome news for the rural community.

Lockdowns played a huge part in keeping criminals out of the countryside, as well as increased security measures and the role of rural policing which supported this reduction.

However, the pandemic brought with it new security challenges for rural landowners, such as trespass, which can endanger the safety of livestock and increase the risk of intrusion, damage and theft.

Michael Knibbs, managing director, SafeSite Security Solutions said: “Targeting high-value vehicles, technology and equipment on farms still represents a significant cost to rural business – over £9m in 2020

"The impact of rural crime is not just financial though; behind every farm is a family and the emotional impact of being burgled or experiencing criminal damage can be far-reaching.

“That’s why we’ve teamed up with the CLA – the membership organisation for owners of land in rural England and Wales – to stand together against rural crime and help farmers protect their properties and the area around them.”

Securing rural property and land can protect outbuildings and the valuable assets they may contain, prevent loss of livestock and deter organised criminality.

Boosting security can also help farmers and landowners prevent fly-tipping and unlawful intrusion and protect rural livelihoods.

CLA members can receive 10% off the hire of SafeSite’s monitored CCTV, alarm systems, and other physical security measures.