Farmers on HS2 route must receive 'far greater clarity', MPs told

Farmers living and working on the planned high-speed rail route must receive 'far greater clarity' as work continues, the NFU has told MPs.

The union has petitioned MPs on the High-Speed Rail Bill Select Committee to ensure farmers on phase 2b of HS2 receive a fair deal.

The evidence session took place in front of the committee, with the NFU raising issues for farmers directly affected by the proposed line from Crewe to Manchester.

Issues raised by NFU senior rural surveyor Louise Staples and James Findlay KC included the "inappropriate use" of HS2's compulsory purchase powers.

They also told MPs that HS2 must not use compulsory purchase powers to take land for biodiversity net gain.

Ms Staples described the opportunity to present evidence to MPs on behalf of members as “invaluable”, and that it gave the NFU the chance to ask for “important changes to be made”.

She said that HS2 Ltd must provide "far greater clarity" as the project and work on phase 2b continued.

"We highlighted to the Committee how farmers and growers along phases 1 and 2a of the route have been treated by HS2 Ltd and the disruption caused to their farming businesses.

"For example, many of our members have suffered long delays to compensation being paid and an abuse of compulsory purchase powers.

"This has led to mounting financial pressures as well as worry, anxiety and stress, with some farmers even considering their future in the farming sector."

Ms Staples added: "While the NFU recognises the importance of investing in the nation’s transport infrastructure, it is essential Britain’s food and farming businesses are left in a strong, viable condition."

It comes after HS2 bosses were told that building work was threatening the future of dairy farms along the route, as construction was preventing access to crucial grassland.

The NFU said farm businesses along Phase 2a of the line in Staffordshire would see their land divided in two as part of the development.

HS2 gave reassurances that it would build underpasses or overbridges to allow access to the land.

However, these won’t be built until after building work has finished, according to impacted farmers and their agents.

In some cases, farmers have been told that they will not be able to move their cows from one side of their land to the other while the proposed line is being constructed.

The NFU's vice president, David Exwood called for urgent solutions in a recent letter sent to HS2 Minister Hew Merriman and CEO Mark Thurston.

He explained that if temporary access to agricultural vehicles could be agreed, especially during harvest and silage time, then some farm businesses could continue to operate.

He also questioned the need for HS2 to acquire and use the main drive of farms as well as raising concerns about uncertainty due to delays and payment of fair compensation.