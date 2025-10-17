Farmers 'part of the solution' as MPs call for proactive flood strategy

Farmers must be recognised as “part of the solution” in tackling England’s growing flood risks, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.

Their new report calls for government to work more closely with farming communities and ensure fair incentives for those using their land to reduce flood risk.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), which launched its inquiry in December 2024, said two-thirds of England is considered “floodable” under certain conditions.

It warned that the cost of flood damage will only rise unless the country shifts from reactive responses to long-term prevention.

NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos gave evidence to the inquiry, stressing the importance of maintaining flood defence infrastructure and urging ministers to provide a transparent, long-term water management strategy.

She called for “better engagement with local communities” and a proactive plan for flood resilience.

The report highlights that many farmers are already willing to host floodwater and support natural flood management (NFM) measures such as storing water on their land to protect downstream communities.

However, MPs said these efforts are rarely acknowledged as public goods and attract little financial recognition.

They urged Defra to work with the Environment Agency (EA) and farming bodies to create a standardised system of compensation.

The report concludes: “Nature-based solutions remain undervalued and underutilised in England’s approach to flood risk management.”

The NFU has warned that current Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMs) do not provide farmers with the certainty needed to commit to flood resilience projects.

The committee recommends that Defra, alongside the EA, HM Treasury and others, should “fully integrate nature-based solutions into flood, planning, and infrastructure policy by 2027, including economic support for landowners to incorporate flood resilience measures.”

Hallos also pressed for a long-term integrated plan for water scarcity and flooding that takes a whole-catchment approach.

MPs argue that investment in flood defences must be fairer, including in rural areas with fewer properties that are often overlooked under current funding rules.

They also call for planning reform, including the immediate enforcement of rules requiring sustainable drainage systems in all new developments.

Above all, the committee stressed: “There must be clear government ownership of flood resilience, with a single overarching body providing national leadership, accountability, and coordination across agencies.”

The report warns that unless England moves quickly from patchwork responses to properly funded, long-term flood resilience, the price will be paid by communities, farmers and taxpayers alike.

MPs said failing to act now would only escalate the costs of climate shocks in the years ahead.