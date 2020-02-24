Farmers 'play crucial part' in move to Devon's low-carbon economy

The report said focus must shift on 'improving the county’s grasslands and livestock production'

Farmers will play a crucial part in Devon's transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy, a committee's report says.

Devon’s food and farming systems should be transformed to focus on public health, the environment and the wider South West economy, according to the report.

The locally-led inquiry into the county's countryside forms part of the RSA Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, a national commission on the UK’s rural affairs.

The inquiry listened to voices from across the region, hearing stories of a system that is not working for farmers, for public health or for the environment, but with many opportunities for transformation.







It argues climate emergency and Brexit make a transition to a safe, secure and inclusive food and farming system, a flourishing rural economy and a sustainable and accessible countryside all the more important.

The report focuses on improving the county’s grasslands and livestock production, bettering the environment and making sure that new entrants to farming are welcomed.

It also calls for relevant advice and training for farmers to make the transition to low carbon farming, and more funding for mental health within the farming community.

The report suggests that a transition to low carbon farming will be possible with the introduction of novel farming practices such as agroforestry and agroecology.

And in tandem with an ongoing pilot, there should be a duty for public sector bodies to buy local and sustainably grown food, initially for schools and hospitals, it says.

David Fursdon, Director of the Devon Inquiry said: “Working with people and our partners across the region we can create an exemplar of sustainable food and farming systems, in service of thriving natural habitats and communities. It is a call to action and the time to act is now.”

The RSA Food, Farming and Countryside Commission is an independent inquiry, funded by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and chaired by Sir Ian Cheshire.

The Commission’s Devon Inquiry was chaired by David Fursdon and members were drawn from a range of food, farming and environmental backgrounds.