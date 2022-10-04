Farmers plea for help after 58 sheep killed by flash floods

A farming couple has issued a desperate plea to their local authorities for help managing the River Derwent near Keswick after a flash flood last week led to the loss of 58 ewe lambs.

Dan Simpson and Ruby Cappleman of Seatoller Farm, Borrowdale, experienced the 'worst day of their lives' on Friday 30 September when unexpected heavy rain caused the fields around their farm to flood.

The water rose to over 1.5 metres deep in just four hours when the River Derwent, which starts at Seathwaite and runs into Derwent Water, burst its banks.

Met Office figures show 97.2mm of rain fell at Seathwaite on that day.

This is the first time the couple of the National Trust tenanted farm have seen flooding on this scale, having been farmed by the family for the past 20 years.

The young couple, who took on the tenancy five years ago, say action to dredge the river must happen soon before lives are lost.

They have set up a petition calling for action from the Environment Agency and local Rivers Trust to manage the River Derwent.

This has gained over 1,000 signatures in just 24 hours since launching at the weekend.

The cost of losing their stock, which consisted of Herdwick and Swaledale ewe lambs, is expected to run into tens of thousands of pounds, not accounting for almost a whole generation of breeding being wiped out.

Ms Cappleman said: "I can't describe the heartache seeing our stock, which we have looked after and are the future of our flock, be helplessly washed away.

The cost of losing their stock is expected to run into tens of thousands of pounds

"Dan was at the auction when I first noticed the severity of the flooding and he returned home straight away, only to end up stranded a mile from home.

"A local farmer managed to get him home. Meanwhile, I helplessly tried to catch lambs as they floated past whilst nearly knee deep. I only managed to save three with the help of two neighbours before it got too dangerous."

If no action is taken by the authorities soon, lives will be lost, Ms Cappleman warned. Of 148 sheep in the field neighbouring the river, 58 had died.

“The roads surrounding the farm were cut off, and the water was over Dan's tractor tyres as he tried to return stranded children from the local school to their homes in Borrowdale.

"We live in the wettest place in England, and it's unacceptable that four hours of rain can cause so much devastation. The river should be able to cope with longer periods of rain before it causes absolute chaos."

Dan Simpson and Ruby Cappleman said they had the 'worst day of their lives' following the flooding

At the time of writing, a representative from Copeland MP Trudy Harrison's office had been in touch to try and coordinate a meeting with the Environment Agency, NFU and local Council.

The National Trust visited the property on Monday (3 October) and said it would look into the issue immediately.

Ms Cappleman said: "We are waiting on a date for a meeting, and hopefully, from this, swift action will be taken to manage the river.

"Dredging may not be the complete solution, but I expect that alone would make a huge difference due to the number of stones in the river bottom."