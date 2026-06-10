Farmers praised as North York Moors wildfire recovery gets £3.2m boost

Farmers and land managers are set to play a key role in restoring fire-hit North York Moors peatland after the government pledged up to £3.2 million for recovery work.

The funding will help repair thousands of hectares of moorland and peatland damaged by last summer’s Fylingdales wildfire, which burned for more than six weeks.

The North York Moors National Park Authority will receive the money through the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme.

It will be used to repair 17 kilometres of firebreaks dug to contain the blaze, stabilise damaged slopes, restore peatland species such as sphagnum moss and reinstate public rights of way across the moor.

The recovery work is also aimed at making the landscape more resilient to future wildfires, while helping to reduce flood risk for homes, farms, rural communities and land downstream.

The Fylingdales wildfire burned between August and September 2025 and was declared a national incident because of its proximity to critical national infrastructure.

At its height, the fire covered around 20 square kilometres, with roads in the area closed due to smoke and to allow emergency access.

An official Fire and Rescue Service report published earlier this year indicated the blaze began with a campfire before spreading undetected through deep peat.

The fire caused widespread damage to biodiversity, habitats and the wider moorland landscape.

Defra said restored and rewetted peatland naturally holds water, helping to slow the spread of future fires and reduce flood risk downstream.

The work will also help protect important wildlife habitats and preserve archaeological features across the moor.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said: “The Fylingdales wildfire was an unprecedented event that caused serious and lasting damage to one of England’s most treasured landscapes.

“This funding will help bring the moorland back to life - restoring the deep peat that stores carbon, supports rare wildlife, and protects communities downstream.

“Resilient, rewetted peatland is our best natural defence against wildfires in the future, and I am determined that this landscape recovers stronger than before.”

Tom Hind, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said last year’s wildfire had underlined the growing risk posed by moorland fires.

He said: “Last year’s wildfire brought home the increasing risks that wildfire poses.

“It took a monumental team effort from fire and rescue services, local farmers and land managers and local agencies to extinguish and we remain indebted to them for their commitment.”

Mr Hind said Fylingdales Moor was home to a wide range of rare habitats and wildlife, making long-term recovery essential.

He added: “This funding is a significant step forward in helping us address the long-term impacts of the Fylingdales Moor wildfire and we’re grateful to Government for recognising both the scale of the damage and the importance of restoring this nationally significant landscape.”

The investment will allow the authority to begin repairing extensive firebreaks, re-establishing peatland habitats and stabilising vulnerable areas.

Mr Hind said it would also help create “a landscape that is better able to withstand the challenges posed by a changing climate.”

The government funding will sit alongside match funding linked to Anglo American’s Woodsmith mine and ICL’s Boulby mine.

Further contributions have also been secured from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority as part of the wider recovery programme.